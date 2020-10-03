David Michael Thomas Brooks, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Michael Thomas Brooks, 49, of New Albany, Ohio, formerly of Warren, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital in Westerville, Ohio. He was surrounded by his loving family as he took his final breath.

He was born February 12, 1971, in Warren, the son of the late David Brown Brooks and Sally (Thomas) Brooks, who survives.

He married the former Suzanne Piecuch on June 28, 2008.

David attended Kent State University Trumbull Branch, where he received an associate degree and was employed as an I.T. system manager for the United States Government Department of Defense for eight years. He had formerly worked as a police officer.

Dave enjoyed going to the shooting range, playing euchre, mastering video games, traveling to Las Vegas, watching football at any level and most importantly, his family. He never met an animal he didn’t love. He was kind to everyone, earning the nickname “gentle giant.”

Besides his wife and mother, Dave is survived by a sister, Melanie Brooks-Sabol of Warren; niece, Madison Sabol; nephew, Scott Sabol, Jr. and uncle, Mark (Pam) Thomas of Warren.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with the Reverend Kimberly Ford, officiating.

Friends may call 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., Thursday, October 8, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Due to the current public health situation, the use of face masks is required and social distancing protocols will be observed.

Interment will take place in the Pineview Memorial Park, Warren.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 4 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: