David Michael Kish, Bristolville, Ohio – Obituary

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Michael Kish, 71, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, September 14 at his home.

He was born March 1, 1948 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late James Kish and Edith King who survives.

On February 3, 1969, he married Jacquelyn Kachenko with whom he spent 49 wonderful years together until her passing in 2018.

He was a graduate of Bristol High School class of 1966.

After school he joined the United States Navy serving from 1966 to 1970.

David retired from Systems Air Corp Industrial Gases as a systems operator.

David was a member of the Farmington VFW #7200 and the Cortland Moose Lodge. He loved woodworking and gardening.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, David Kish of Bristolville, Ohio, Valerie (Steven) Mullens of West Virginia, Kimberly (Robin) Cranson of Colorado and Andrew (Kelly) Kish of Lordstown, Ohio; mother, Edith Kish of Bristolville, Ohio; siblings, Allen (Melanie) Kish of Gratiot, Ohio, Judy (Rich) Hideg of Howland, Ohio, Robert (Patricia) Kish of Niles, Ohio and Cathy (Butch) Kish of Bristolville, Ohio and eight grandchildren, Eric (Libby) Owens, David, Daniel and Katie Mullens, Corrin, Jaiden and Davin Cranson and Makenzie Kish.

He was preceded in death by his father and loving wife.

Services will be held at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home on Saturday, September 21, at 12:00 p.m., where Pastor Fred Keener will officiate.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., until service time, on Saturday, September 21, at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Sager Memorial Park, Bristolville, Ohio.



The family requests that material contributions be made to the Cortland Moose Lodge, 6400 OH-46, Cortland, OH 44410, in his memory.

