CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David M. Posey 69, of Champion, passed away at the Cleveland Clinic on July 28, 2023.

He was born in Weston, West Virginia on October 29, 1953 to Herbert and Dorothy Posey.

Dave had lived in Champion, Ohio since the age of 13, graduating from Champion High School in 1972.

He married Patricia Peters in 1980 and they spent the last 43 years together.

Dave was a homebody who absolutely loved spending time with his family.

Dave enjoyed fishing with his family and friends, hunting, paintball, woodworking and remodeling projects but he would drop everything to ride his grandchildren around on the tractor. You could sometimes find Dave daydreaming or “Sipping tea with Alice” as he would say, to find creative solutions for a difficult project or to come up with new inventions to build to make his hobbies even better.

Dave worked at General Motors Lordstown for 43 years.

He loved raising and being with his two daughters, Katie Posey (Brian Tate) and Jessie Posey (Ken Chereck) and his three grandchildren, Emily Posey-Butcher, Hemingway Chereck and Griffin Chereck. Dave is also survived by his sister Beverly Posey of Champion, Ohio.

We have lost a very wonderful and caring person who could fix just about anything, and Dave will be greatly missed by his family and friends including his cat Kahlua. Thanks Dave/Dad for all the wonderful memories. We will cherish them.

Per Dave’s wishes there will be no services at this time. Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements for cremation.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider donating to the Transplant House of Cleveland, 2029 East 115th Street, Cleveland, Ohio 44106 or TNR of Warren, 2428 Elm Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, an animal protection organization. Please consider being an organ donor.

