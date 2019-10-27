David M. Irwin, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David M. Irwin, 75, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at his residence.

He was born June 19, 1944, in Franklin, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Neal D. and Hazel Mays Irwin.

He married Christina E. (Six) Irwin on October 31, 1981.

He was a 1962 graduate of Warren G. Harding and was retired from General Motors Lordstown, where he was a lineworker for 30 years.

He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served from 1962-1965 and spent 12 months as a Morse code interceptor in Turkey.

David was a committeeman with UAW Local 1112 and enjoyed hunting, camping, riding motorcycles and his dogs and cats.

He is survived by his wife, Christina E. (Six) Irwin of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Charla (Brad) Buncher of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; son, Eric (Christina) Irwin of Leavittsburg, Ohio; stepson, Robert L. Yanssens of Bazetta Township, ohio; a granddaughter, Tori Yanssens of Niles, Ohio and brother, Neal (Carol) Irwin III of Warren, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his infant son, Jason Irwin.

A memorial service will be held at Carl W. Hall Funeral Service on Friday, November 1, 2019, at 5:00 p.m., where friends may call from 3:00 p.m. until service time.

