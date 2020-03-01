David Lowell Myers, Sr., Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Lowell Myers, Sr., 65, of Niles, Ohio passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born December 4, 1954 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Thomas G. and Mattie L. (Sinnet) Myers.

On March 28, 1979 he married Karen L. Enderton and they spent the last 41 years together.

David graduated from Niles McKinley High School class of 1973.

He worked for General Motors Lordstown, starting in the van plant and moving to the car plant, eventually retiring after 30 years.

David loved tinkering in his garage and would mess around with anything that had an engine in it. In his earlier years he used to enjoy hunting and fishing, but more recently enjoyed watching westerns, going to Bingo with his wife and playing cards. His favorite thing to do was to be with his sons and grandkids.

He is survived by his wife, Karen L. Myers of Niles, Ohio; sons, David L. Myers, Jr., Gregory J. (Jessica Blank) Myers and Michael T. (Cheyanne Parish) Myers, all of Lordstown, Ohio; nine grandchildren and his buddy, “Bosco”.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Thomas G. Myers, Jr.

Friends may call from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on March 5, 2020 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren, OH 44481.

Services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the funeral home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate.