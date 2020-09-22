David Louis Canzonetta, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Louis Canzonetta, 96, of Warren, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, September 20, 2020.

He was born October 17, 1923 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Anthony Canzonetta and the late Mary Farrone Canzonetta .

He married Regina Montecalvo on June 25, 1949 and they shared 70 years together.

David was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, June class of 1942 and attended Kent State University.

He was employed as a policeman with the Warren City Police Department, retiring after 35 years attaining the rank of Sergeant.

David was a veteran of the United States Coast Guard having served during World War II.

Mr. Canzonetta was a long time member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Warren.

He had a passion for sports, shortly after his high school graduation Mr. Canzonetta was recruited to play on a minor league baseball team but instead made the decision to serve our country by joining the U.S. Coast Guard. David served in the European Theatre on the USS Joseph Dickman. He was present during the invasion of Normandy, France “D-Day” on June 6, 1944, the invasion of Southern France and he also served in the South Pacific aboard the USS LSD 23. His commendations included two Bronze Stars and an Honorable Service Button and Emblem.

David was an avid Ohio State fan (from which three of his grandchildren were proud graduates), Notre Dame University, the Cleveland Browns and his beloved New York Yankees. He enjoyed bowling, walking at the mall and traveling with his wife. Most of all David delighted in spending time with his five children and traveling to visit his adult grandchildren who adored him.

David will be sadly missed by his wife, Regina and their children, Mary (Gordon) Hazen of Gilbert, Arizona and their children, Kristin (Steed) Lobotzke, Nicole (Ben) Grobe and Portia (Daniel) Chambers; son, David (Barbara) Canzonetta of Austin, Texas and children, David and Sarah Canzonetta; daughter, Monica (Mark) Hall of Warren and children, Dr. Megan (Kyle) Adams and Regina Hall; son, Mark (Stephanie) Canzonetta of Cortland, Ohio and children, Lindsey (Matthew) Kovarik, Carly (Tyson) Rowland, Allison (Mark) Terzigni and Sean (Kas) Fee and a daughter, Terese (Bernard) Eddy of Clayton, California and children, Bernard (Melissa) Eddy and Brenden (Kiley) Eddy; four great-granddaughters, Capri and Gia Lobotzke, August Adams and Sydney Grobe; eight great-grandsons, Brayden and Easton Kovaric, Hunter and Cole Chambers, Leo and Lucas Grobe, Anthony Lobotzke and Abram Adams; a brother, Jack (Patty) Canzonetta of Howland, Ohio and a sister-in-law, Teresa Verbosky.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Anthony and Louis Canzonetta and his dear sister, Geraldine Marcello.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, where cousin Fr. Christopher Cicero will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Funeral Mass, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

David will be laid to rest with a private ceremony at the All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta, Ohio.

The family would like to thank April Rager, Elizabeth Fabian, Anne Wike and Marcy Oliver who cared for him at home until his last nine months and the Washington Square Nursing Home staff for their loving and compassionate care.

Material contributions may be made to Bella Hospice, 1933 State Route 45, Austinburg, OH 44010 or Washington Square Nursing Home, 202 Washington Street NW, Warren, OH 44483, in his memory.

Due to the Covid 19 pandemic the family requests that anyone choosing to attend would wear a mask and practice social distancing.

The arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent at our website carlwhall.com.

