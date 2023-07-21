BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Lee Ahart, 84, of Berlin Center, Ohio passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

He was born November 25, 1938, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Arthur Ahart and the late Dorothy Marion (Pettit) Ahart.

On February 9, 1962, he married the former Judy Rickenbrode. They shared 53 years of marriage and many wonderful memories until her passing March 27, 2015.

He was a 1956 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

David was employed in the chem lab- BOF at WCI for 47 years.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

David was a member of the NRA, collector of Fenton Glass and Heisey Glass. He enjoyed woodworking, photography and shooting.

He is survived by his sons, Tod (Debbie) Ahart of North Jackson, Ohio, Rhett (Donna) Ahart of Salem, Ohio and Trent (Carla) Ahart of Bedford, Indiana; grandchildren, Juan Rosario, Elizabeth Ahart, Marley Oles, Adrianna Ahart, Morgan (Megan) Ahart and Tasman Moskowitz and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Dr. Daiquiri Ahart; brothers, Versie Ahart and Alfred Ahart and sisters, Bernice Ashton, Artha Hawley and Barbara Camp.

Per his wishes, no services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

