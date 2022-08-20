CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David L McGaughy, 56, of Champion, Ohio, passed away August 19, 2022 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born August 21, 1965 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Donald and Euthema (Lichty) McGaughy.

On October 21, 2005 he married the former Tracey Hinkle.

David was a graduate of Champion High School.

He worked as a mason at Kratsas Construction.

He enjoyed the outdoors, particularly hunting and fishing. David also liked golfing and gardening. He loved spending time with his family and liked to play games with them.

David is survived by his wife, Tracey McGaughy of Champion; daughter, Tara Shope of Champion; son, Cody McGaughy of Champion; brother, Robert (Kristine Placer) McGaughy of Champion; sister, Teresa (Richard) Matter of North Bloomfield; grandsons, Carter Chapin and Carson McGaughy; along with many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Willard “Sonny” McGaughy and a sister, Pammy McGaughy.

There will be no services at this time. Carl W. Hall Funeral Home has been entrusted with cremation services.

In David’s memory, condolences can be sent to the family through carlwhall.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his family.

