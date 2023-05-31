WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David L. Heakin, 61 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born March 6, 1962, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Roger Heakin and the late Alta Winifred (Burton) Heakin Polivka.

David was a 1980 graduate of Southington High School, where he loved playing on the school’s football team.



He had been in the paving business for many years.

David moved to Tennessee and lived there for a number of years before returning to the Warren area.

David is survived by his father, Roger Heakin of Cortland, Ohio; sister, Rhonda (Kevin) Orr of Gainesville, Florida; stepbrothers, Dan Polivka and Andrew Polivka; stepsisters, Donna Polivka and Leslie Polivka Adams and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

A private memorial service will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

