SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David “Dave” Nathan Frazier, 69, of Southington, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 25, 2023, at his home.

He was born December 23, 1953 in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of the late David B. and Alice M. (Deady) Frazier.

On July 19, 1975 he married Karen L. Mansfield and they have spent the last 48 years together.

Dave was a graduate of Crestwood High School, Class of 1972.

He worked as a maintenance supervisor at Nestle-Stouffer’s in Solon for 51 years.

When Dave was younger, he used to race on the drag strip. He also enjoyed working on cars, target shooting and working outside at his home. He and Karen enjoyed biking and hiking, traveling around the country to National Parks to go hiking, as well as, hiking near home. They also volunteered with the Geauga Park District Blue Bird Box Docs.

Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Karen L. Frazier of Southington, Ohio; sons, David M. (Jennifer) Frazier of Twinsburg, Ohio and Timothy P. (Lisa) Frazier of Champion, Ohio; daughter, Rachael B. (AJ) Kennedy of Howland, Ohio; sisters, Debbie (Jeff) Szabo of Hiram, Ohio and Melinda (Denny) Livezey of Ravenna, Ohio; brother, Dan (Kim) Frazier of Spring Hill, Florida, as well as, eight grandchildren, Kyla, Taren, Nathan, Xavier, Elliot, Hiram, Vivienne and Evelyn.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Daryl Frazier.

Services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at Southington Christian Church, where Ed Dulka will officiate.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on August 30, 2023, at Southington Christian Church.

Interment will be in Southington Graham Cemetery, Southington Township.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society, 10501 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44106, in Dave’s memory.

Arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

