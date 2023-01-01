NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Charles Willis, 27, of Niles, Ohio passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, at his home.

He was born August 23, 1995, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Thomas O. Willis and Linda D. (Lenney) Willis.

David attended Champion High School.

He worked in customer service with Discover. He also door dashed and landscaping. David was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, enjoyed yard work, playing video games and loved helping others.

He is survived by his mother, Linda D. (Lenney) Willis of Girard, Ohio; father and stepmother, Thomas O. (Mary) Willis of Dixonsville, Pennsylvania; son, Kasen Daniel Willis; siblings, Hailey Davanzo of Niles, Ohio, Ashley (Matthew) Hamilton, Thomas Hatcher and Blake Willis; nieces and nephews, Charley, Jackson, Alice and Gabriella; aunt, Debbie (Mark) Nolfi of Howland, Ohio, as well as several other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Leon “Ike” (Dora) Lenney; paternal grandparents, Robert (Loretta) Willis and uncles, David and Charles “Chucky” Lenney and Bob Willis.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Services will be held at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at the funeral home, where Elder David Robinson, Sr. will officiate.