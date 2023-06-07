WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Allen Shafer, 50, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born August 29, 1972, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Donald Vaughn Shafer and the late Ethyl Jane (McIntire) Shafer.

David was a 1990 graduate from Maplewood High School.

He enjoyed listening to music, drinking beer, working on cars, watching the Price is Right and his soap operas. David came from a family of masons and was employed by D&V Masonry and was a member of the Cortland Moose Lodge.

He is survived by his fiancée, Mary Applequist of Warren, Ohio; sons, Brandon Shafer and Ricky Sisler; siblings, Vaughn Shafer, Cheryl Robertson, Donald (Sharon) Shafer, Rex (Nina) Jordan, Russell (Denise) Jordan and Charlotte Traenkle and grandson, Alic Anthony Marks.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Danielle Shafer; sister, Rosemary Kaster; brothers, Rick Jordan, Terry Shafer and Donny Jordan; and brother-in-law, Neil Robertson.

Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

