David A. Cosma, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David A. Cosma, 72, of Cortland, died Tuesday afternoon, December 22, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Warren Hospital.

He was born June 16, 1948 in Salem, a son of the late Charles and Stella (Youtz) Cosma.

David was a 1966 graduate of Salem High School and was employed with Toyota of Warren for many years, for a time as service manager. He was a veteran of the United States Navy having served from 1969 – 1975.

He married Cornelia “Conny” B. Hammer on August 14, 2004. They shared 16 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.

David was an active member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Warren.

He enjoyed researching his ancestry and was an avid Bob Dylan fan and loved attending many of his concerts.

Besides his wife, David is survived by three children, Michael (Terie) Cosma and Justin (Monica) Cosma, both of Salem and Kate Cosma of New York, New York. He also leaves behind two brothers, Charlie “Skip” Cosma of Goldsboro, North Carolina and Tim Cosma of Fort Worth, Texas and four grandchildren, Dylan, Aidan, Colin and Cruz.

Besides his parents, David was preceded in death by two sisters, Kathy and Sandy.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 140 Cherry Avenue NE, Warren.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at the church, with the Rev. Eugene Koene officiating.

Interment will take place in the Pineview Memorial Park, Warren.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests material contributions be made to the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, in his memory.

Arrangements for Mr. Cosma are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 28 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.