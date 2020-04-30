Daryl Jason “JBird” “Jay” Carpenter, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daryl Jason Carpenter “JBird” “Jay” was born on March 14, 1971 in Warren Ohio to the late Howard Daryl Carpenter and Cynthia Lou Perkins. The lord called him home the early morning of Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Jay attended school at Girard High and made numerous friends and throughout the years he maintained those friendships.

Jay was a loving soul that captured you by his contagious energy and smile, he made you feel as if you were his everything. Family meant the world to him and he would do anything to lift your spirits and make you smile when you needed it the most!



Jay worked with Laborers’ Local 935, building bridges and tunnels all over the United States, he was extremely proud of the work he did on the Lions Bridge in St Augustine, Florida, he would flash photos of his accomplishments with pride. He was a very hard working dedicated employee that will be hard to replace.



He enjoyed motorcycles and get togethers and again just spending time with friends and family.



He leaves behind his mother, Cynthia (Perkins) Gahan of Florida; a stepfather, Robert Gahan of the United Kingdom; his only child, Daryl Jason Carpenter II of Delaware; sisters, Tammy (John) Senoyuit of Schererville, Indiana, Amelia (Corey Post) Morgan of Beaufort, South Carolina and Rebecca (Erin Straus) Whitt of Jacksonville, Florida; brother, Brian (Rachel) Carpenter of Cleveland Ohio; Jessie (Shawn Flask) Swift of Traverse City, Michigan, as well as 16 nieces and nephews and 11 great-nieces and nephews.



Jay was preceded in death by his father, Howard Daryl Carpenter; a sister, Dawn Marie Smith; all of his grandparents, multiple aunts, uncles and cousins all of whom will be welcoming him with love, warmth and light.

Per the families wishes there will be no public services at this time.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

Fly higher then we stand, be stronger then we feel, and embrace the love that we radiate towards you in the sky. Peace to you our brother and know that we hear your laughter even beyond the ray of the sunshine.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 1, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.