Darrell Glenn Warnick, Southington, Ohio

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darrell Glenn Warnick, 91, of Southington, Ohio passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2020, at his home.

He was born December 29, 1928, in Morgantown, West Virginia, the son of the late Ervin and Annie (Keplinger) Warnick.

On April 29, 1951, he married the former Isabell Gould. They shared 69 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

He retired as a service general from Delphi Packard Electric, after 30 years of service.

He is survived by his wife, Isabell (Gould) Warnick of Southington, Ohio; daughter, Glenna (Howard) Jones of Southington, Ohio; sons, Daniel (Kellie) Warnick of Champion, Ohio and Douglas (Amy) Warnick of Farmington, Ohio; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and sister, Ruth Ann Mollard of Warren, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles and Dale Warnick and grandson, Jeffrey.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Southington Graham Cemetery, Southington, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to All Caring Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road Canfield, OH 44406, in his memory.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 24 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: