Darrell Eugene Wolcott, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darrell Eugene Wolcott, 64, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at his home.

He was born July 31, 1956 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late William Wolcott and the late Dorothy Louise (Jaster) Wolcott.

On December 10, 1983 he married Sandra “Sandy” K. Peterson, and they spent the next 36 years together.

He was a graduate of Warren G. Harding class of 1974.

Darrell worked in the quality control department at Wheatland Tube for 21 years.

Darrell loved to bowl and was on leagues at Freeway Lanes. Darrel and Sandy enjoyed camping in their RV with family, as well as fishing at Mosquito Lake. He was a good cook, earning him the nickname “The Griddler”. He also enjoyed supporting his Ohio sports teams in football and baseball. Above all else he loved spending time with his family.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Sandra “Sandy” Kay Wolcott of Warren, Ohio; son, Zane (Taylor Brooks) Wolcott of Niles, Ohio; daughter, Mary (Mike) Smith of Southington, Ohio; brothers, Ernest (Susie) Wolcott of Howland, Ohio and Tommy Wolcott of Warren, Ohio; sister, Kathleen Wolcott of Warren, Ohio and five grandchildren, Leeanna, Jacob, Zachary, Aleah and Makenna, as well as his former daughter-in-law, Shannon Volk.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In accordance with his wishes cremation has taken place.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

