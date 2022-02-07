WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darlia E. Pinney, 102 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Gillette Nursing Home.

She was born January 12, 1920, in Shock, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Fred Lambert and the late Cora (Conley) Lambert.

Darlia worked as a waitress in the Warren area for many years.

She attended Austin Village Baptist Church.

She married Chester Pinney, who preceded her in death.

She enjoyed writing poetry, sewing and painting, with some of her work having been displayed at the Butler Art Institute. Darlia was a member of the Keynote Organ Club and the Wee Artists Club.

Darlia is survived by her son, Michael Nicholas of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Joanne Clear of Dayton, Ohio; five grandchildren, Michelle (Brian) Meade, Elizabeth (Joseph) Yuricek, Michael A. Nicholas, Lisa (William) Lawson and Michael Clear; 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandsons.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one sister, four brothers and two great-great-granddaughters.

Services will be held at a later date.

Interment will be in Windham Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

