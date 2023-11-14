CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darlene Wamer-Bionci, 76, of Cortland, Ohio entered into eternal rest on Monday, November 13, 2023, at her home.

She was born August 17, 1947, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Jesse G. and the late Ruby A. (Sechler) Wamer.

Darlene was a graduate of Leavittsburg High School and Kent State University.

She was employed for 24 years at State Farm, last 12 years as a licensed office representative, retiring in 2012.

She was a member of Central Christian Church.

She loved all animals. Darlene dearly loved her little pup, Fiona. Darlene enjoyed reading and was a published poet. She especially enjoyed a trip to Italy with her husband, Dominic.

Darlene is survived by her sister, Pamela (Michael) Morgan of Worthington, Ohio; four nieces and nephews, Eric Morgan and Jamie Morgan and Christopher Wamer and Heather Wamer; great-nephew, Elton DeCamp; and great-niece, Lily Morgan. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Angelica, Jennifer, Daniel and Anthony Bionci.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 32 years, Dominic S. Bionci; and four brothers, Dennis, Marvin, Gary and Wayne Wamer.

Services will be held 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Per Darlene’s request, in lieu of flowers please make donations to Trumbull County Pound Animals or Animal Welfare League, in her memory.

