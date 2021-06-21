Darlene I. Goranitis, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darlene I. Goranitis, 75, of Warren, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.



She was born February 2, 1946, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Robert Stewart and Leona “Lee” (Overhulser) Stewart.



Darlene met her future husband and love of her life working side-by-side at the Luncheonette. Darlene and George were married on April 11, 1964, and they shared forty-seven years of marriage and many wonderful memories until his passing July 9, 2011.



She loved going shopping, swimming and spending time with her grandchildren.



Darlene is survived by her four sons, Peter Goranitis of Warren, George (Deneta) Goranitis of Warren, Louis (Kimberly) Goranitis of Cortland, and James (Janet) Goranitis of Warren; siblings, Dennis R. Stewart of Leavittsburg, Linda (Norm) Jenson of Great Falls, Montana, Joanne Stewart of Cortland, Robert C. (Michelle) Stewart of Ocean Pine, Maryland, Tim Stewart of Victor, Montana and Tammie Dean of Girard; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



A private graveside service will be held.



Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Warren, Ohio.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.



