Darla Darlene Walters, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darla Darlene Walters, 52, of Warren, passed away much too soon and unexpectedly on Monday, September 20, 2021, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Bob and Sharon (Keener) Edwards of Warren, brought Darla home after she was born on June 21, 1969 to her “big sissy” Lisa D. Prater of Warren.

Darla was a beautiful person both inside and out, with piercing blue eyes and a smile that lit up a room. She also had a laugh that could turn your whole mood around, no matter how bad of a day you were having, her laugh would definitely brighten your spirits and make you laugh too.

Darla enjoyed traveling and going to the casino. She was also the ultimate hostess, she threw the best parties and really enjoyed spending time with her family, extended family and lifelong friends. She also made the very best brownies, everyone loved them.

She was employed for 18 years at Montville Plastics and later became a full-time homemaker.

Darla was married to Lew Walters on September 27, 1996. They shared nearly 25 years of marriage and many wonderful memories while building a life and family together.

She was a proud Mama of four sons, Jimmy Edwards of Farrell, Pennsylvania, Corey (Teena) McVicker of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Zachary (Alea) Walters of Warren, Ohio and Robert Seger of Warren, Ohio. Darla’s grandchildren, Khloe and Michael were the apples of her eye. She was so happy to be a grandmother and finally get her girl after all those boys. She also leaves behind cherished nephews and a niece, Robert, Adam and Sabrina and many other nieces and nephews that she loved very much.

Darla was always there for anyone she cared about. She had a kind soul and was very caring. Darla will be missed by everyone that knew and loved her.

Friends and family may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.



A television tribute will air Thursday, September 23 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.