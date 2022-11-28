HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dansel M. Spithaler, 78, of Howland, Ohio passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at his home surrounded by family.

He was born September 15, 1944 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Dean and Margaret Manning Spithaler.

Dansel graduated from Champion High School.

He went on to be employed as a Welder and Mechanic at Commercial Truck & Trailer Company for 45 years.

He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam era.

He was member of Pleasant Valley Evangelical Church.

Surviving is his wife of 57 years, Lena P, Spithaler of Howland; a son, William (Beth) Spithaler of Gustavus and a daughter, Londa Spithaler of Howland. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may gather at Pleasant Valley Church from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Pleasant Valley Church (2055 Pleasant Valley Rd, Niles, OH 44446). A memorial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Church.

Cremation services have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.