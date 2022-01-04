CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Danny Neil Garrison, 74, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022, at his home.

He was born October 22, 1947, in Barnesville, Ohio, the son of the late Herman Edwin and Louise Katherine (Phillips) Garrison.

On July 25, 1971, he married the former Vickie Lee Plesea and they celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2021.

He was a 1965 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School. Following high school he attended Youngstown State University, where he graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering -CumLaude in 1989.

He worked for Copperweld Steel for four years and managed SOHIO Station for fourteen years.

Danny’s hobbies were woodworking and was an avid NASCAR fan, especially Dale Earnhardt and Dale Jr.

He belonged to the NRA and was a member of Cortland United Methodist Church.

Danny is survived by his wife, Vickie L. Garrison of Cortland, Ohio; daughters, Danetha and Tabetha Garrison both of Cortland, Ohio; grandson, Dakota Garrison; nephews, Darren (Cindy) Austin and Brandon (Beth) Austin; great nieces, Brittany (Adam) Cunning and Alyssa Austin; great-nephews, Mason and Gage Austin. He is also survived by his aunt, Carol Carpenter of Barnesville, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Connie Austin.

Per his wishes no services will be held.

A sincere thanks to Dr. Anthony Casacchia, MD for his special care that he gave him.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.