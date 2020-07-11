Danny Lee Hall, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Danny Lee Hall, 61, of Warren, passed away Friday morning, July 10, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic.

He was born October 15, 1958, Warren, a son of Donald G. and Margaret A. (Alexander) Hall.

Danny attended Southington High School and was a self-employed construction worker for many years.

He enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping and fishing.

Danny’s greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends, whom he dearly loved.

He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his mother, Margaret, of Warren and three children, Melissa A. (David) Gee, of Warren, Heidi L. Villanueva, of Palm Bay, Florida and Donald L. (Ashley Armstrong) Hall, of Warren. He also leaves behind two brothers, Larry (Heidi) Hall, of Dunnellon, Florida and Dale (Lori) Hall, of Tionesta, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren, Anthony, Heavyn, Jamison, Hayley, Marissa and Ryan and two great-grandchildren, Kylie and Aliana.

He was preceded in death by his father.

In accordance with his wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Arrangements for Mr. Hall are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.

