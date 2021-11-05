Daniel W. Wortman, III, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel W. Wortman, III, 54, of New Castle, Pennsylvania passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021, at his home.

He was born August 3, 1967, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Wilma (Post) Speck.

Daniel was employed as a team leader at Flynn Tire Warehouse for 30 years.

He enjoyed drag racing, cars, was devoted to his work and loved his dog, Cash.

He is survived by his mother, Wilma Speck of Warren, Ohio; son, Daniel W. Wortman IV of New Castle, Pennsylvania; sister, Denise (Heath) Bright of Southington, Ohio and nephew, Chad Bright.

Daniel was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Wortman, Jr.

Services will be held at 7:00 PM on Friday, November 12, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Larry Dutton will officiate.

Friends may call from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Overlook Cemetery, Parkman, Ohio.

Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 8 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.