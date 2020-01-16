Daniel R. Sigley, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel R. Sigley, 57, of Howland, passed away late Monday evening, January 13, 2020, at Shepherd of the Valley Nursing Center in Howland.

He was born June 30, 1962 in Youngstown, the son of Ralph and Goldie (Yount) Sigley.

Dan was a 1980 graduate of Girard High School and had been employed in construction and roofing for many years.

He married the former Linda Williams on June 8, 1984. They shared 35 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.

Dan enjoyed nature and being outdoors. He also liked to hunt and attend Friday night football games at Mineral Ridge and McDonald. His favorite thing was tinkering around and working with his hands.

Besides his wife, Dan is survived by two children; Danielle L. (Daniel) Brogley, of McDonald and Joseph R. (Brea Putnam) Sigley, of Niles. He also leaves behind two sisters; Alma Frohman, of Girard and Sarah (Paul) Sattarelle, of McDonald; and three grandchildren; Prestyn, Braxton and Raelynn.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Christopher Ryan Sigley, and his mother-in-law, Rosalie Williams.

Funeral services will be held 5:00 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Galilee Apostolic Church, 3939 Potomac Ave., Austintown, OH 44515, with Pastor James Dittmar officiating.

Friends may call from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Saturday at the Galilee Apostolic Church.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home to assist the family in defraying expenses.

Arrangements for Mr. Sigley are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.