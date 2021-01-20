Daniel Orville Reitz, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Daniel Orville Reitz, Jr., 88, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born July 18, 1932 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Daniel Orville Reitz, Sr. and Elsie A. (O’Neil) Reitz.



Dan graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in the class of 1951. He went on to receive his Doctorate in Mechanotherapy from Great Lakes College, Cleveland – International College of Applied Kinesiology – Peking Academy of Traditional Chinese Medicine Peking, China.

He served in the Navy reserves and also was a full time member of the Warren Fire Department for a time. He started his practice (Dr. Dan Reitz DM Doctor of Mechanotherapy) on Washington Street and then Tod Avenue, eventually working out of his home. He was still active with patients after practicing for over 50 years.



Dan was a member of Youngstown Rod and Custom Club, as well as the Cadillac LaSalle Club. Over the years he enjoyed playing racquetball, competing in road racing events, participating in car shows and working on his 1948 Cadillac.



Left to cherish his memory is his son, Timothy (Jill) Reitz of Kent, Ohio; daughter, Jennifer Reitz of Vermillion, Ohio; son, Daniel P. (Kelly) Reitz of Columbus, Ohio; son-in-law, Ed (Kathy) Schmidt, (partner in crime); Diana Aulizia, as well as his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Cindy Reitz and brother, Russell Reitz.



A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastors Bill Carter and Mikel Lagaras will officiate. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until service time.





In accordance with public health mandates, masks will be required while attending services.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions be made to Victory Christian Center – Warren Campus, in his memory.



