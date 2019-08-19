Daniel M. Price, Jr., Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel M. Price, Jr., 47, of Warren, died unexpectedly Tuesday night, August 13, 2019, while he was working in Wisconsin.

He was born March 18, 1972 in Warren, the son of Daniel M., Sr. and Susan M. (Brown) Price.

Dan worked as a truck driver for several years for Homan Transportation in Monroeville.

He married the former Loretta L. Jackson on February 19, 2010. She survives him.

He enjoyed fishing and was a muscle car enthusiast. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. His greatest joy was spending time with his family; especially his beloved children and granddaughter.

Besides his wife, Dan is survived by his mother, Susan Price of Warren and five children, Nathan (Ashley Showers) Price and Nicole, Ronald, April and David Price. He also leaves behind a sister, Theresa Allen; a granddaughter, Stella Price and his special friend, Susan K. Sarna of Warren, whom he dearly loved.

He was preceded in death by his father and a sister, Traci Price.

A memorial gathering and service will be held 5:00 p.m. Saturday, August 24, at Dan’s residence, 562 Hazelwood Avenue SE, Warren.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. Saturday, August 24, at the residence.

Arrangements for Mr. Price are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 20 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

