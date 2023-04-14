LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel K. “Biker Dan” Redick, 66, of Leavittsburg, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at his home.

He was born July 18, 1956, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Kenneth L. and the late Louise Ella (McCollum) Redick.

Dan would hold his head high when speaking to his friends about his occupation of “turning wrenches” for years with pride. Dan worked as a diesel mechanic for Sonic Trucking and Miller Yaunt.

Dan’s most favorite thing was watching Raw and Smack Down with his little buddy Daniel “Popeye”. For many years, he enjoyed the pleasure of having faithful four legged-friends, Sugar, Sarge and Abby were three of his favorites. He was involved in many poker runs with his biker friends on the motorcycle. He loved cookouts with his family and his summer vacations of joy were taking his wife, Robin, to Cooks Forest and Geneva-on-the-Lake on the bike. After a long day at the shop, Dan had his favorite watering holes to keep up with the latest news then return home and swim with his family and mow grass. He was never one to give up easy. Dan was a true fighter and fought a tough battle of cancer several years ago. Lastly, he was one of a kind to those that knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Robin Redick of Cortland, Ohio; son, Daniel “Popeye”; daughters, Michelle and Jessica; grandchildren, Mina and Tonie and siblings, Lea (Thomas), Steve (Carole), Dawn (Steve), Tim and Beth (Jeff).

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Chris and his wife, Debbie.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

