NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Jacob Campana, 80, of Niles, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born March 28, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Rudolph Campana and the late Geraldine (Ferro) Nolan.

Dan lived a full and adventurous life. He attended Niles McKinley High School where he served as class president. He went on to attend Youngstown State University and UCLA. He was an active member of the Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity.

He was employed at Packard Electric where he met his devoted wife, Norana. They married in 1976 and remained happily married for life. Together they created a beautiful blended family.

He was an incredible and loving father who did his best to provide for his family. He was a legend and will live on in his family. Dan loved his grandkids more than life itself. He would talk about them so much and constantly tell everyone how proud he was of them. They will all miss their PAPPA immensely. His greatest joys in life were moment with his grandkids.

Dan could often be found playing cards, reading, boxing, or enjoying coffee with “the guys”. He loved reading, studying and writing, with several of his papers being published. Daniel was passionate about several things in life but what he was most passionate about was making sure that others knew about the saving grace of Jesus Christ. He was not ashamed of the Gospel or what it stood for. Acts 4:12 “Salvation is found in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given to mankind by which we must be saved”.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years , Norana Campana of Niles, Ohio; daughters, Laura (Jason George) Campana and Cinnamin (Steve) Vroman; sons, Daniel Campana, Jr. and Walter Lamson; grandchildren, Dominic, Josephine, Daniel, Giada, Lucas, Raymond, Anne and Kiersten, as well as three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Rudolph Campana and mother, Geraldine (Ferro) Nolan.

Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

