CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel H. “Danny” Currence, 50, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Hospice House due to complications from an auto accident.

He was born November 1, 1972 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Daniel H. Currence, Sr. and the late Diane Lee (Miller) Currence.

On March 13, 1993 He married Anissa J. Ayers and they have spent the last 30 years together.

Danny was a graduate of Champion High School and Trumbull Career and Technical Center, Class of 1991.

He went on to study as a diesel mechanic at TDDS. Danny worked at the Meander Reservoir for the Mahoning County Sanitary Engineering Department.

He loved playing pool and was active in the APA and NEPA leagues. Danny enjoyed hunting, riding four wheelers and being outside, but most of all, spending time with friends and family.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 30 years, Anissa J. Currence of Cortland, Ohio; sons, Brandon Currence of Cortland, Ohio and Tristan (Taylor) Currence of Champion, Ohio; sister, Rebecca Leah Nicole (Maggie Carkhuff) Currence, as well as, several aunts, uncles and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesdy, May 9, 2023, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Sager Memorial Park, Bristolville, Ohio.

