WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Griffith Mathey, 83, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born January 16, 1940, in Massillon, Ohio, the son of the late Angus and the late Irene (Griffith) Mathey.

Daniel was a 1958 graduate of Massillon Washington High School. Following graduation, he attended and graduated from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh.

Daniel was employed as a technical illustrator with Packard Electric for 23 years and also worked for Taylor Winfield for ten years.

He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Vietnam War.

Daniel was an active member of Calvary Presbyterian Church. He served on Board of Directors for Trumbull County Historical Society and Board of Directors and as Docent for National Packard Museum. His painting “First Packard Car Show” is displayed at the Packard Museum, showing downtown Warren in 1899. He was involved with “Neil Armstrong First Flight” project and received the Valley Legacy award in 2013 for outstanding senior.

He is survived by his wife, Sharlene Mathey of Warren, Ohio, whom he married July 15, 1967 and son, David (Lorrie) Mathey of Warren, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Suzanne Matz.

A private service will be held.

He will be laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery, Warren, Ohio.

Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

In Daniel’s memory, the family requests any material contributions be made to the National Packard Museum.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

