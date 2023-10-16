WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel “Dan” Leroy Shearer, Jr., 52, formerly of Warren, passed away Friday, October 13, 2023 at his home after battling a chronic illness.

He was born April 27, 1971 in Warren, Ohio.

Dan was a 1989 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School where he proudly played trumpet in the band. Dan was a graduate of Youngstown State University.

Music and art were passions of Dan. He was a keyboard player in the band Strangewalls. Dan was someone who always stayed true to himself no matter what others thought.

Dan is survived by his mother, Susan M. (Manna) Herdman of Warren, Ohio; father, Daniel (Janice) Shearer, Sr. of Bristolville, Ohio; sister, Tina (Michael) Martof of Longwood, Florida; step-father, Gary Herdman of Columbus, Ohio; stepbrothers, Eric Bortmas of Patalaska, Ohio and Craig Bortmas of Columbus, Ohio; nephews, Ian and Elijah Martof; Mora Shapiro, his longtime companion, along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of Dan’s life will be held at a later date.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.