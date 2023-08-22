CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale O. Garland, 73, of Champion, Ohio passed away Monday, August 21, 2023, at his home from heart failure.

He was born June 9, 1950, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Kenneth and Annamae (Hood) Garland.

Dale was a 1968 graduate of Mineral Ridge High School, where he played football and basketball.

He retired from Delphi Packard Electric after 30 years of service.

He loved pro sports especially his beloved Browns, along with the Guardians and Cavaliers and was a huge Ohio State fan. Dale loved hunting, fishing, golfing, boating, and traveling. He was the family pie maker and canned the best hot peppers.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy D. (Mackey) Garland of Warren, Ohio, whom he married September 24, 1983; sons, Todd (Kim) Garland, Greg (Jaime) Garland, and Richard (Erica) June; grandchildren, Holly, Nathan, Maggie, and Philip; five great-grandchildren; nieces, Tiffany Adair, Deanna Morris, and Gina Panttila; and nephews, William Adair, Greg Baker, and David Baker.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jeanann Adair; and brothers-in-law, William Adair, Warren Jensen, and Steve Baker.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, August 25, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Friday, August 25, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will take place privately in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.