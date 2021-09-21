Dale L. Markovich, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale Lee Markovich, 74, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

He was born April 14, 1947 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late John and Jane (Ziegler) Markovich.

On February 14, 2019, Dale married the former Mary Broz Kachurik.

He was a graduate of Howland High School, class of 1965 and served in the United States Army with one decorated tour in Vietnam. He earned the following medals: Vietnam Service Medal with three Bronze Stars, National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Marksman Rifle Expert (M-60 MG), Air Medal and Bronze Star. After serving in the Vietnam War, he continued his education at Kent State Trumbull Campus.

Dale was briefly employed at Copperweld Steel before starting at General Motors in 1971. He retired from General Motors Lordstown in 2014 after 43 years of service. He was active in the UAW 1112 and held an International Appointed position as a benefits representative for 30 years.

He was a caring and loving father, husband, grandfather, brother and son. He touched everyone’s lives that were fortunate enough to have known him. Dale and his wife, Mary loved to travel and cruise around town on nice summer days. The two of them together always brought joy to wherever their journey took them. Dale was a part-time fisherman, knife maker, master knapper and Big Foot enthusiast. His sarcasm and humorous persona will be dearly missed but never forgotten.

Memories of Dale will be carried on by his wife, Mary Markovich of Cortland, Ohio; daughter, Jennifer (John) DeVecchio of Willoughby Hills, Ohio; son, Jason Markovich of Howland, Ohio; stepdaughter, Mary Jo Kachurik and her spouse, of Cortland, Ohio; sister, Nancy (Jonathan) Little of Bristolville, Ohio; brother, John (Laurie) Markovich of Cortland, Ohio; his beloved grandchildren, Anthony and Gabriella DeVecchio, and Jason Markovich, Jr. and an extended Whittaker family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Debra (Schell) Markovich, with whom he shared 46 years of marriage until her passing in 2017 and brother, Mark Markovich.

A private memorial service will be held. A celebration of life will take place in the Spring.

The family requests that any material contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or Vietnam Memorial Fund, 1235 S. Clark Street, Suite #910, Arlington, VA 22202, in his memory.

Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.



