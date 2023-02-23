MECCA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Craig Lennard Coppin, 60, gained his wings in his home on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Craig was born on December 24, 1962, in Luton, England to Elizabeth “Betty” and Leonard “Charlie” Coppin. His family moved to Johnson, Ohio, where he graduated from Maplewood High School in 1981.

He served his country honorably in the United States Navy.

Craig enjoyed sitting around the campfire with friends and family, singing karaoke and riding his Harley Davidson. He was passionate about helping anyone and everyone. In 2021, he re-established the Mecca Memorial Run, a non-profit organization. Through this organization, he was able to raise money, pay tribute and give back to the members of his community.

He was a son, brother, father, grandad, uncle and best friend. He was both headstrong and supportive. He was often referred to as the “Rock” for being someone you could always count on.

Craig is preceded in death by his brother, Warren and niece, Nicole.

Craig is survived by his parents, Betty and Charlie; brothers, Mark and Gary; son, Cristian; grandson, Luca; several nieces, nephews and extended family.

The funeral will be a private viewing with his close friends and family.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Hole in the Wall in Mecca, Ohio at 2:00 p.m.

The Coppin family would like to express our gratitude to friends and family for your continuous support. Craig was one of a kind. We will always remember him for the way he would show up and show out. Our family finds comfort knowing the Coppin twins are together again.

“Ride On”

Arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

