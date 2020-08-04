Craig J. Comanescu, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Craig J. Comanescu, Sr., 57, of Warren, passed away unexpectedly early Sunday morning, August 2, at his residence.

He was born March 18, 1963 in Warren, a son of the late Neil S. and Kathleen J. (Johnston) Comanescu.

Craig worked several jobs throughout his life. He was a handyman and he worked for Trumbull Family Fitness and the Warren Community Ampitheatre.

He married the former Irene N. Tsikouris on September 24, 2008. They shared almost 12 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.

Craig loved the Lord Jesus Christ and was an ordained Evangelical minister.

He enjoyed listening to Christian music, art, painting, photography and family cookouts. He was a people person and took great pleasure in hearing their stories and helping anyone in need. He will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Besides his wife, Craig is survived by three children, Craig J., Jr. (Bethany Carocci) Comanescu and Paul N. (Victoria) Comanescu, both of Niles and Leah Comanescu of South Korea. He also leaves behind a stepdaughter, Nicole Heasley of Cuyahoga Falls; a sister, Christine (John Hapgood) Comanescu of Warren; a brother, Samuel Comanescu of Girard and two granddaughters, Lauryn and Jennica.

Besides his parents, Craig was preceded in death by two brothers, Johnathan and Mark Anthony Johnston.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 8, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with Pastor James Dittmar officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

Due to the current public health situation those attending are asked to wear a face covering and observe social distancing protocols to the best of your ability. Also, if you are not planning to stay for the services it is kindly asked that you depart the funeral home promptly upon paying respects to the family.

In lieu of flowers the family requests material contributions be made to the Warren Family Mission, 155 Tod Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44485, in his memory.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 5, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

