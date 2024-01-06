WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Craig H. Gernentz, 80, of Warren, Ohio passed away Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born April 7, 1943, in Kankakee, Illinois, a son of the late Wallace “Wally” Gernentz and the late Myrtle Gray.

Craig owned and operated Terri’s Donuts but most recently, he enjoyed being an Amish taxi driver and was a jack of all trades.

Craig was one to never meet a stranger. He was a member of Southington United Methodist Church. He enjoyed Jaycees Spoke and Spark Plug Speak Up Program, past PTO President of Braceville Schools, Trumbull County Fair Board Member for 15 years, Certified Lay Speaker for the United Methodist Church, General Conference Delegate for the United Methodist Church, and member of the Trumbull County Mounted Unit. Craig enjoyed fishing and horseback “roding”, how he might spell it, camping, gardening, and Camelot Center Therapeutic riding for children.

He is survived by his wife, Terri (Baugher) Gernentz of Warren, Ohio, whom he married August 13, 1983; daughters, Deborah (George) Gordon, Marci (Richard) Gierlach, Dawnell Gernentz, and Melissa (Bob) McLewis all of Braceville, Ohio; son, Greg (Amber) Baugher of Howland, Ohio; sisters, Walda (Jack) Breedlove of Winston-Salem, North Carolina and Marsha (Jerry) Porter of Battle Creek, Michigan; 13 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Arnold “Lee” Gernentz.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at the Southington United Methodist Church.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church.

Interment will be in Southington Graham Cemetery, Southington, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any material contributions be made to Camelot Therapeutic Riding Center, 3498 Barclay Messerly Road, Southington, OH 44470, or Southington United Methodist Church, in his memory.

A special thank you to Trumbull ICU and Traditions Hospice for the compassionate care given to Craig.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

