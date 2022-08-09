BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Craig Alan Cozad, 58, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born September 24, 1963, in Alton, Illinois, the son of Darrell and the late Faye (Brown) Cozad.

On September 2, 1989, he married the former Sheryl Gamble. They have shared thirty-two years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

Craig loved spending time with his family, working with his horse and riding his motorcycle. He was an avid fan of St. Louis Cardinals baseball and Blues hockey. Craig enjoyed reading books on American history, horses and wildlife. He especially loved to be outside working in the yard and finding work to do with his John Deere tractor. Craig always described himself as a “simple man with simple pleasures.” He was an active member of the First United Church of Christ Warren, where he served as an elder and Financial Secretary.

He is survived by his wife, Sheryl Cozad of Bristolville, Ohio; daughters, Lauren Cozad of Cincinnati, Ohio and Breean (William) Anderson of Richmond, Virginia; sister, Leah (George) Augustyniak of Itasca, Illinois; brother, Brian (Linda) Cozad of Chicago, Illinois; and father, Darrell Cozad.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Faye (Brown) Cozad.

Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Rev. Gerald Gammon will officiate.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 10, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.