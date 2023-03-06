WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cori Michelle Reid Beaty, 37, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born March 27, 1985, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Michael L. Reid and Caroline Lynne (Zerby) Morren.

Cori enjoyed cooking and animals, especially owls.

She is survived by her husband, Jason Beaty; father, Michael L. (Terrylynn) Reid of Hubbard, Ohio; mother, Caroline Lynne (Gregory) Morren; daughters, Kendra of Niles, Ohio, Cailey of Masury, Ohio and Danilynne of Champion, Ohio; sisters, Brittany Reid of Youngstown, Ohio and Nicole Reid of Granville, Michigan and stepbrothers, Sean R. (Rachel) Pauley of Denver, Colorado and Chad (Cassie) Pauley of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home where Pastor Michael Sabela will officiate. Friends may gather from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

