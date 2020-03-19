Corey Zack Bettick, Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Corey Zack Bettick, 26, of Lordstown, Ohio passed away on March 18, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family. He was born December 6, 1993 in Baltimore, Maryland, a son of Deanna (Garner) and Carter Myer and Anthony Bettick.

He was a graduate of Edgewood High School in Edgewood, Maryland, class of 2012. Corey was studying to be an information technology professional at ETI Technical College.

Corey loved illustrating, he used to draw cartoons as a child and would draw new characters to his favorite shows. He enjoyed playing video games, working on his computer and his turtle, Mr. Tickles.

Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Deanna Myer of Lordstown, Ohio; step-father, Carter J. Myer of North Carolina; father, Anthony Bettick; sister, Morgann S. Fabrizio of Maryland; sister, Tayler R. Myer of Lordstown, Ohio; brother, Carter R. Myer of North Carolina; maternal grandmother, Susan Garner; maternal grandfather, Joe Zack Garner; paternal grandfather, Jack Bettick and his niece Madilyn G, Bryant.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Maureen Allen.

A celebration of Corey’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.