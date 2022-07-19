WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Corey James Schuman, 35, of Warren, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born March 25, 1987, in Warren, Ohio, the son of James W. Schuman and Margaret J. (Teagarden) Kirin.

Corey enjoyed being outdoors, trail walking with his sons, fishing and gardening. His sons were his life and he loved making memories with them.

He is survived by his mother, Margaret “Jane” and stepfather, Tom Kirin of Bedford, Indiana; father, James W. Schuman; three sons, Kyler James Schuman, Liam Thomas Schuman and Asa John Schuman; brothers, John (Valerie) Kirin and Tommy (Lindsey) Kirin; sisters, Melissa (Jeff) Donatelli and Jackie (David) Maiden; grandmother, Patricia Kirin; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Corey was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Larkin and Betty Teagarden; paternal grandparents, James and JoAnne Schuman; great-grandmother, Armo Schuman; aunt, Anna Marie Padula.

Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Bazetta Township., Ohio.

Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial contributions be made to the family to help defray funeral expenses.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.