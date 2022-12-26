SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cordie Lee Davis, 87, of Southington, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at her home.

She was born September 27, 1935, in Gilmer, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Bud and the late Hilda (Matheney) Stout.

Cordie was a 1953 graduate of Webster Springs High School and attended Glenville State College.

She was an active member of the Warren First Church of the Nazarene.

She enjoyed reading, flowers and yard work, but her passion was volunteering at the Warren Family Mission, overseas work and witness trips and sharing God’s word and love with the people. For 36 years, Cordie and her late husband, Bill, traveled from Israel to Peru and 30 countries in-between building churches, parsonages, clinics and schools. Cordie and Bill received the Community Star award for their dedication.

Cordie had an adventurous spirit; later in life, she went kayaking, rode on a motorcylcle, went ziplining and would have gone skydiving if her doctor would have let her. She was an encourager who loved people and cherished her friends dearly.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah L. (Gary) Cicero of Lordstown, Ohio; sons, William Blaine Davis of Southington, Ohio and Richard Broe (Patty) Davis of Bristolville, Ohio; grandsons, Jarrod (Marie) Zickefoose, Nathan Zickefoose and Ethan Davis; great-granddaughter, Eleanora Zickefoose and sisters, Pat Mathis of Webster Springs, West Virginia, Elouise (Walt Studer) Sandifer of Wickcliffe, Ohio and Connie (William) Wills of Canfield, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” R. Davis and brother, Pete Stout.

Services will be held at Warren First Church of the Nazarene on Friday, December 30, at 1:00 p.m., where Pastor Brian Daniel will officiate.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

The family requests that any material contributions be made to the Warren First Church of the Nazarene, 4179 Parkman Road, NW Warren, OH 44481, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 27 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.