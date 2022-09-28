LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Connie Rae Patchin, 71 of Leavittsburg, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born September 4, 1951, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Raymond Richard Patchin, Sr. and the late Marian Frances (Justice) Patchin.

Connie was a graduate of LaBrae High School.

She attended Braceville Christian Church.

Connie loved her family, especially her nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her brothers, Raymond “Rick” (Pam) Patchin of Leavittsburg, Ohio and Albert (Sherry) Patchin of Niles, Ohio; sister-in-law, Debi Patchin of Champion, Ohio and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Denny Patchin.

Services will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jon Pratt will officiate. Friends may call from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m., prior to services.

Condolences may be sent to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.

