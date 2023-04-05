CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Connie Marie Hunt, 61, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at her home.

She was born September 5, 1961, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and the late Rhoda (Beck) Buran.

Connie was employed as a clerk at USPS. She enjoyed gardening and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

She is survived by her son, Robert Lee (Courtney Rose) Hunt of Warren, Ohio; sisters, Barbara Marsteller and Bonnie Young; and brother, Patrick Buran.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate.

Friends and family may call from 3:00 pm to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 6 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.