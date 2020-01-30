Connie M. Landman, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes Staff) – Connie M. Landman, 67, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Autumn Hills Care Center.

She was born September 24, 1952 in Wooster, Ohio, a daughter of the late Floyd Truxal and the late Eleanor (Fennell) Coates.

Connie graduated from Trumbull Business College as a Medical Assistant.

She enjoyed crafting and most recently enjoyed crocheting and knitting.

Left to cherish her memory are her children Renee, Richelle and Rhonda Landman, all of Warren, Ohio, son, Richard (Laurie) Landman of Kiantone, New York and daughter, Raelene Landman of Solon, Ohio, brother, John Truxal of Wichita, Kansas, her beloved grandchildren, Charles, Anthony, Jarek, Destany, David, Shane, Adam and Luke, and great-grandchildren, Alayna and Jarek Jr.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and step-father, Jack Coates.

Per her wishes, Connie will be cremated by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.