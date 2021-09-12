Connie G. Gould, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Connie G. Gould, 73, of Warren, OH passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.



She was born February 22, 1948, in Elkton, Kentucky (Todd County), the daughter of the late William Reynolds Gill and Ethel Emily (Wilson) Gill.



On July 30, 1966, she married Charles E. Gould, Jr. They shared 55 years of marriage until his passing on August 24, 2021, as well as many wonderful memories with family and friends.



She was a 1966 graduate of Warren Township (Leavittsburg) High School and a 1990 graduate of Kent State University.

She retired from Delphi (Packard Electric) after 33 years of service.

Connie enjoyed walking, bicycling, and golfing with her friends. She also enjoyed gardening, being in the outdoors, reading, and her devotional time.

She was a member of the Victory Christian Center Church in Warren where she interpreted for the deaf.



Connie’s memory will be carried on by her children, Angela (Bryan) Gould-Gill of Petal, Mississippi and Trenton E. (Kristina) Gould of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; sister, Betty (John) Kovach of Painesville, Ohio, brother, Daniel Gill of Warren, sister, Kathy (John) Huncherick of Leavittsburg, sister, Cleda (Joe) Sanderson of Leavittsburg and grandchildren, Jared, Deven, Brady, Reese, Kiley and Elijah. She was lovingly known by all her grandchildren as “nana”.



There will be a private service for family held at Victory Christian Center Warren Campus. Pastor Rob Bateman will officiate.



Entombment will be in Pineview Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.



The family requests that material contributions be made to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037 in her memory.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

