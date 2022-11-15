CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Concetta Marie Suciu, 44, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at her home.

She was born December 15, 1977, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late David Suciu and Mary Wargo.

Concetta was a construction worker with Burton Scott.

She enjoyed camping, fishing with her dad, golfing, roller skating and pets but most of all, she loved spending time with her daughters and her dog, Bella.

She is survived by her mother, Mary Wargo of Cortland, Ohio; daughters, Malaya and Jaciee Giesy, both of Warren, Ohio; brother, David John Suciu of Cleveland, Ohio and nephew, David John Suciu, Jr. of Knoxville, Tennessee.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sister, Michelle Jenkins-Suciu.

Services will be held 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. prior to services.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 16 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.