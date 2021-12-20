ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clyde Allen Hall, 66, of Warren, OH passed to his heavenly home on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at St. Joseph Hospital from Covid-19.

He was the son of the late Clyde C. Alvin and Gladys Elizabeth Fern (West) Hall.

He graduated in 1973 from Rayen High School.

Clyde then joined the Navy.

He also worked at Safety Plus, Infocision, Giant Eagle, Arbys and Securaus.

Clyde was a longtime member of the Morgandale Nazarene Church.

Clyde will be missed by his sisters, Lynda (Thomas) Logan of Austintown; Mary Jo (Daniel) Calhoun of Warren and Donna LeAnn Hall of Warren, with whom he made his home; nieces and nephews, Edward Mark Logan, Kathleen Joy Logan, Vera Mae Coulter, Dani Lee Calhoun, Stephen Lee Calhoun, Timothy Michael Calhoun, Jason Christopher Michael Calhoun and two great-nephews, Gabe and Ben.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Elizabeth Hall; stepmother, Leah Hall; stepbrother, Jack Varley and nephew, David Allen Hall.

Clyde will be missed by all his family and friends.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Morgandale Nazarene Church, 1985 Overland Ave., NE Warren, OH 44483.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Morgandale Nazarene Church.

The family would appreciate anyone attending to please wear a mask and observe social distancing protocols.

He will be laid to rest in Champion Twp. Cemetery, Warren, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.