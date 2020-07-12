Cleo J. Cline, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cleo J. Cline, 78, of Warren, passed away after a long battle with ALS on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at her residence.

She was born February 4, 1942 in West Union, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Glen C. and Leah Y. (Husk) Thompson.

Cleo was a 1960 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, and was employed as a sales professional for Sears for 26 years.

She married Floyd E. Cline. on October 1, 1960. They shared almost 52 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He preceded her in death September 12, 2012.

Cleo was a member of First Baptist Church of Howland.

She enjoyed gardening, dancing, and being a loving mother. Cleo was loved and respected by everyone.

She is survived by her four children; Cassandra “Sandy” (Richard, Jr.) Nelson of Warren, Floyd E. (Heather) Cline, II, of Canfield, and Clayton D. Cline and Sean Bradley (Lisa M. Stevens) Cline, both of Warren. She also leaves behind three sisters; Betty Belcher, Paulette Lowe and Roxanne Kuta; a brother, Chris Thompson; ten grandchildren; Richard Nelson, III, Ryan Nelson, Tia L. Cline, Alexis M. Cline, Alexandra G. Cline, Lauren E. Cline, Emma Rane Cline, Gage Bradley Cline, Melissa Best and Michael Grider; three great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and her dog, Jack.

Besides her husband and parents, Cleo was preceded in death by a sister, Yvonne Lucarelli.

Funeral services will be held 6:00 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.

Friends may call 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family requests material contributions be made to the ALS Association Northern Ohio Chapter, 6155 Rockside Rd., Suite 403, Independence, OH 44131, in her memory.

