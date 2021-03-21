Claudia L. “Louise” Brooks, Southington, Ohio

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Claudia L. “Louise” Brooks, 93, formerly of Southington, died early Sunday morning, March 21, 2021 at Gillette Nursing Home in Warren.



She was born February 16, 1928 in Ralls, Texas and raised in Amarillo, a daughter of the late James S. and Vergie M. (Truitt) McCain.



Louise married Manson C. Brooks on May 6, 1944 and relocated to the Warren area. They settled in Southington and she spent her adult life as a homemaker, raising and caring for her family. She and her husband shared 54 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He preceded her in death June 7, 1998.



Louise was a former member of the Southington First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed music, writing poems and playing the harmonica. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, having get togethers and playing board games, especially Aggravation. Louise was a kind and loving wife, mother and grandmother, and she will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.



She is survived by her three children, Larry (Arista) Brooks of Champion, Dianna “Lynn” Williams of Warren and Susan Brooks of Austintown. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.



Besides her husband and parents, Louise was preceded in death by a son, David L. Brooks; several brothers and sisters; a grandson, Larry “Wayne” James and a great-granddaughter, Cassondra Hollie.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021 at the funeral home.

Due to the current public health situation, those attending are required to wear a face mask at all times and observe social distancing protocols.



Louise will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in the Meadowbrook Memorial Park, Warren.

